Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 41,310 Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,310 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 62,658 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 421,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 61,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 54,506 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 42,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $488.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $52,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

CSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Capstar Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

