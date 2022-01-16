RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of RXST opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 19.28, a current ratio of 20.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RxSight has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $19.67.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that RxSight will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley bought 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $101,712.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the third quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the third quarter valued at $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the third quarter valued at $57,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RxSight

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

