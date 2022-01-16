Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Receives $37.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.78.

RYAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $205,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $94,388,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $83,699,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $72,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ryan Specialty Group has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.20 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

