Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,413,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,922 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.07% of Ryanair worth $265,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,636,000 after buying an additional 237,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYAAY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.08.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $117.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.58. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average is $108.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 25.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

