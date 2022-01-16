Ryo Currency Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.29 million and $2,009.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,228.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.01 or 0.07747202 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.79 or 0.00337259 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.91 or 0.00897350 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011102 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00074665 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.72 or 0.00503642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.86 or 0.00261068 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

