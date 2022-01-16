Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.00

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $52.20, with a volume of 124583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average of $41.55.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 745.91% and a net margin of 93.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.877 per share. This represents a $10.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.60%. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 133.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

About Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.