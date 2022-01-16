Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €140.00 ($159.09) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAF. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($138.64) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($156.82) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €130.00 ($147.73) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €125.18 ($142.25).

SAF opened at €112.80 ($128.18) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €109.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €110.67. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($104.95).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

