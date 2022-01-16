Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Short Interest Down 62.1% in December

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the December 15th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE SMM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. 148,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,027. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $63,037.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 548,104 shares of company stock worth $3,567,119 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 181,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 94,590 shares during the period.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

