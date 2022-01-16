Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.14

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 3402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

SGMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $932.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $248,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,297 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,656,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,011,000 after buying an additional 351,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after buying an additional 422,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after buying an additional 351,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after buying an additional 134,807 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

