SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €142.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €142.00 ($161.36) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($143.18) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €138.79 ($157.71).

SAP opened at €120.48 ($136.91) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €122.99 and a 200-day moving average price of €122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22. SAP has a twelve month low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a twelve month high of €129.74 ($147.43). The company has a market capitalization of $142.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

