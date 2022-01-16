Sarcophagus (SARCO) Market Cap Tops $15.09 Million

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Sarcophagus has a market capitalization of $15.09 million and $3,955.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sarcophagus has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00064936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00072958 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.81 or 0.07759397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00071906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,330.80 or 0.99804142 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008270 BTC.

About Sarcophagus

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sarcophagus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

