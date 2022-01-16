Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $11,259,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 706,965 shares of company stock valued at $116,637,770. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.73.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.