Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 320 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.52.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $165.00 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.38 and its 200-day moving average is $161.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

