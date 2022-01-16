Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

