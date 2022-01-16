Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.21

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 856962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter. Sberbank of Russia had a net margin of 40.80% and a return on equity of 21.45%.

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others.

