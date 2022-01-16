Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 396.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 11.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 42.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $171,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $829,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SRRK opened at $20.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.10. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.79.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The business had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

