Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Shares Gap Down to $9.05

Shares of Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.05, but opened at $8.76. Science 37 shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 1,026 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNCE. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Science 37 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Science 37 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Science 37 from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Science 37 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Science 37 alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.51.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.54) by $2.26. The firm had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter.

About Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.