Scorum Coins (SCR) Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Scorum Coins has a total market capitalization of $832,196.14 and $3,000.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scorum Coins coin can now be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00064855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00072856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.20 or 0.07768533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00071323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,081.23 or 1.00017388 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008274 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars.

