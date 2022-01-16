Scotiabank Cuts Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to C$21.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CADNF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cascades to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Cascades stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. Cascades has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.66.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

