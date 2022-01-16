Scotiabank Lowers Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ERF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of ERF stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.94. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 10.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.