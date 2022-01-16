Scotiabank Raises Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Price Target to C$18.75

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ADN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reissued a sell rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Shares of ADN stock opened at C$18.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.55. The stock has a market cap of C$316.89 million and a PE ratio of 11.69. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of C$15.97 and a 1 year high of C$21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$22.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadian Timber will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.