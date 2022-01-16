Scotiabank Raises Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$45.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CFP has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canfor from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Canfor from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.33.

CFP stock opened at C$32.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$21.92 and a 1-year high of C$35.53. The stock has a market cap of C$4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.41.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Canfor will post 5.2099997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

