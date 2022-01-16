Scotiabank Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Scotiabank currently has a $90.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.26.

Shares of COP stock opened at $86.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $86.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

