SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) Short Interest Up 61.7% in December

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the December 15th total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAC. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHAC opened at $9.76 on Friday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

