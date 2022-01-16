Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

SBCF has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.88%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,539,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,062,000 after acquiring an additional 86,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

