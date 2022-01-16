Secret (SCRT) Price Tops $9.02 on Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $39.80 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded 56.5% higher against the dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.02 or 0.00020977 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

