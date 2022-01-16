Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,899 ($25.78) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STB. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,587 ($21.54) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,587 ($21.54) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,848 ($25.08) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,730.25 ($23.49).

Shares of LON STB opened at GBX 1,377.50 ($18.70) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,305.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,245.87. Secure Trust Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 870 ($11.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,420 ($19.28). The company has a market cap of £256.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

