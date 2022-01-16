Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Selecta Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SELB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.54.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB remained flat at $$2.77 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 825,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,942. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $323.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 3,748,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $11,468,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 14,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $43,484.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,985,782 shares of company stock worth $12,179,692 and have sold 42,848 shares worth $129,655. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,978,000 after acquiring an additional 274,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,034,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 90,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 15.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 294,222 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 290,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 109,033 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

