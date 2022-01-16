Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $865.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will report $865.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $865.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $865.30 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $778.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $79.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $91.46. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.93%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,392 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 21.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

