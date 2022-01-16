Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Sensus Healthcare posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRTS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensus Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.19.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $170,834.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 22,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $176,763.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,668 shares of company stock valued at $670,220. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,264. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

