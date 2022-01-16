SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 9,404 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at about $238,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGRY. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of SGRY opened at $47.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.09.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $559.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.15 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

