SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 22,212 ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 43.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 106,506.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Shares of PRA opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance Co. has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $29.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.