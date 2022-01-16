SG Americas Securities LLC Has $488,000 Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 31.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Morningstar by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Morningstar by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $296.19 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.42 and its 200-day moving average is $288.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.71, for a total transaction of $207,820.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.87, for a total value of $312,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,165 shares of company stock worth $60,818,276 in the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.