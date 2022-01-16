SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 34,631 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $2,171,710.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 53,383 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $3,405,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,768 shares of company stock valued at $13,610,565 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 0.12. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.26.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEG. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

