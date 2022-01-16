SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,939 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,939 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,287,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,281,000 after buying an additional 771,729 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,935,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,464,000 after buying an additional 488,738 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,911,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,342,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,870,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,079,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in DCP Midstream by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,703,000 after purchasing an additional 70,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DCP. Mizuho upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

NYSE DCP opened at $29.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36. DCP Midstream, LP has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.