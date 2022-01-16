Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to post $62.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.05 million and the lowest is $62.50 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $58.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $245.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $245.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $263.16 million, with estimates ranging from $256.49 million to $268.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SHEN traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,780. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

