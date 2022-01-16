Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
SHEN stock opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $61.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
