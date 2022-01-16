Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

SHEN stock opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $61.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

