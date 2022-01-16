ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Gap Down to $183.69

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $183.69, but opened at $170.00. ShockWave Medical shares last traded at $178.31, with a volume of 2,478 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.08 and its 200-day moving average is $195.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total transaction of $549,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $402,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,367,951 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,594,000 after buying an additional 86,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,970,000 after purchasing an additional 32,988 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 116.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after purchasing an additional 704,446 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.2% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 911,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 99,246 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,950,000 after acquiring an additional 66,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

