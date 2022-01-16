ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $203.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $234.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $166.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.08 and a 200-day moving average of $195.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -151.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36. ShockWave Medical has a 52-week low of $91.46 and a 52-week high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $416,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total transaction of $549,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,200 shares of company stock worth $15,367,951 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

