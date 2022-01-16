Short Interest in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Expands By 93.3%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 583,500 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the December 15th total of 301,800 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

ETNB opened at $12.12 on Friday. 89bio has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $245.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.35). On average, analysts predict that 89bio will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

ETNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on 89bio in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $318,220. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the third quarter worth $483,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 40.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 485,431 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 64.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 38,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 21.8% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

