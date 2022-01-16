Short Interest in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Declines By 46.5%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 753,900 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the December 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of AESE stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.29% and a net margin of 1,245.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 64,464 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $117,969.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $204,855.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 909,007 shares of company stock worth $1,659,845. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AESE. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

