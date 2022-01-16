Short Interest in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Rises By 205.9%

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 205.9% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 692.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 106,409 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 496.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 288,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 359.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III stock remained flat at $$9.78 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

