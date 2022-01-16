Short Interest in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Drops By 45.8%

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the December 15th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CHI opened at $14.70 on Friday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
