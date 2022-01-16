Short Interest in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Drops By 45.8%

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the December 15th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CHI opened at $14.70 on Friday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 172,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 67,168 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $603,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 39,858 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,256,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after acquiring an additional 32,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 373,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,260 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

