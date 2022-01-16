Short Interest in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Increases By 71.7%

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,800 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the December 15th total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE CPSR opened at $6.53 on Friday. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

