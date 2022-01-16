Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Decreases By 46.7%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the December 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.58. 11,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,597. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

