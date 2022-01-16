Short Interest in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Grows By 240.0%

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the second quarter valued at about $482,000. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTEV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 25,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,062. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

