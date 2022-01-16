Short Interest in FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) Increases By 300.0%

FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,763,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FOMO stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 57,012,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,065,568. FOMO has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

Get FOMO alerts:

FOMO Company Profile

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company was founded on February 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for FOMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.