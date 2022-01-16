Short Interest in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Increases By 121.0%

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 121.0% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of GLSPT remained flat at $$10.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,149. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. Global SPAC Partners has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,824,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $7,814,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Global SPAC Partners by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 568,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 33,225 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Global SPAC Partners by 30.9% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 488,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 115,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $3,956,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

