Short Interest in Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Declines By 82.3%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the December 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on HDIUF shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$66.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS HDIUF traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $34.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

