Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Drops By 48.8%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the December 15th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS HENKY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.07. 67,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

HENKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

